Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RA opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.