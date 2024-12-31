Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RA opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
