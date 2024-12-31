Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RA stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
