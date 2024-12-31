Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.11 and traded as low as C$32.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 189,804 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.54%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

