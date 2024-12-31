Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,647.23 ($20.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,675 ($21.02). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,660 ($20.83), with a volume of 8,892 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.98) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,647.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,841.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4,258.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

