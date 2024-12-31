Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,775.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $105.25.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
