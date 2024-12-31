Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,775.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.