BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 4,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.47. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

