BTIG Research Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $190.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $200,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

