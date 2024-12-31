Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 261,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 66,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

