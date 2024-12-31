Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after buying an additional 187,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

