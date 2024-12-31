Burtech Acquisition Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval for Business Combination and Related Proposals

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRKHU) announced that it received shareholder approval for the Business Combination and other related matters at a Special Meeting held on December 23, 2024. The meeting was convened in lieu of the 2024 annual stockholders meeting, with 87.5% of voting power represented.

Get alerts:

At the meeting, shareholders voted and approved various proposals, including the Business Combination Proposal, Organizational Documents Proposal, Advisory Organizational Documents Proposals, Election of Directors Proposal, Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal, and the Nasdaq Proposal. Each proposal received sufficient votes for approval, with high shareholder participation.

The Business Combination Proposal, which involved the merger of Burtech with Blaize, was approved with 13,256,737 votes for and 4,041 against. Similarly, the Organizational Documents Proposal, involving the adoption of the Proposed Charter and Proposed Bylaws of the post-Business Combination company, received approval with 13,256,692 votes for and 4,086 against.

Additionally, the Advisory Organizational Documents Proposals, which included governance provisions and charter amendments, were approved with overwhelming shareholder support. The Election of Directors Proposal, Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal, and the Nasdaq Proposal also received shareholder approval.

The final results demonstrated strong shareholder confidence in the proposed Business Combination and related initiatives, setting a positive trajectory for the company’s future endeavors. Following the successful shareholder vote, Burtech Acquisition Corp. is poised to proceed with the planned merger and subsequent corporate actions outlined in the proposals.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Burtech Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Further Reading