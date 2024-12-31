Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.90. 183,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 347,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.67 million, a PE ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

