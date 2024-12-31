Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 655,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,636,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 40.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 267,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 215.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.58.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

