Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$156.96 and traded as low as C$144.56. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$144.76, with a volume of 866,016 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

The company has a market cap of C$91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99. Also, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,694 shares of company stock worth $1,005,958. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

