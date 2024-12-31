Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$98,367.36 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.68, for a total value of C$98,367.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.68. The stock has a market cap of C$92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.97%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

