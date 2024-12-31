Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$98,367.36 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.68, for a total value of C$98,367.36.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.68. The stock has a market cap of C$92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
