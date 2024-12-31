Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Desjardins cut Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$58.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.28.

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

