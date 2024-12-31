Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cardinal Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CEGX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cardinal Energy Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500,000 shares traded.

Cardinal Energy Group Stock Performance

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production.

