Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE CRI opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $23,675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 371,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,760,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

