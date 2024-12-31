Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.67 and traded as high as C$137.08. Celestica shares last traded at C$134.80, with a volume of 261,089 shares traded.
CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$1,160,059.44. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$185,293.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,854 shares of company stock valued at $24,640,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
