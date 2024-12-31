Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 1,436,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,244,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Celsius by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 60.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

