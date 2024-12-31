Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.18 and traded as low as C$7.92. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 308,261 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.