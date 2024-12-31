Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Jesse E. Gary Sells 29,243 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CENX opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.50.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.