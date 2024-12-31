Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Jesse E. Gary Sells 29,243 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

