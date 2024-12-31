CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:CERO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CERo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 2,998,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $179,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,005,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,310.14. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,680,126 shares of company stock valued at $854,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.