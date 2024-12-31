Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.49. Chegg shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 3,744,699 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.12 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 124.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,710 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Chegg by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

