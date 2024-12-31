Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %
Chemed stock opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.32 and a 200-day moving average of $563.24. Chemed has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
