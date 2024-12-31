Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

Chemed stock opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.32 and a 200-day moving average of $563.24. Chemed has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.