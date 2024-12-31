Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Brian C. Judkins Acquires 145 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CHE opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.24. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.