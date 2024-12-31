Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Brian C. Judkins Acquires 145 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CHE opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.24. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

