Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.46 and last traded at $99.84, with a volume of 2637662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXE. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.