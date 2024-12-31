Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.70. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

