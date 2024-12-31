China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,244. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

