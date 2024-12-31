China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,244. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
China Vanke Company Profile
