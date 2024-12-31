Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.79. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

