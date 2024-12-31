Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

