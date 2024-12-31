Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.32.
About Cineplex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Boeing: 4 Reasons It Will Be the Comeback Story of 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.