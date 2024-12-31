Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 32,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.