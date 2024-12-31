Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
