Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

