Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 177.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

