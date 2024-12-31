CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.78. CKX Lands shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 492 shares.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.01.

About CKX Lands

(Get Free Report)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.