CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,279. CMG Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc; and CMG Holding Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.