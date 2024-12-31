CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 344,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,774% from the average daily volume of 18,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

CMO Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.21.

About CMO Group

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

