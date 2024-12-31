Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,222.31. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $800.76 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
