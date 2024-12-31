Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $255.56, but opened at $262.97. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $256.13, with a volume of 1,081,614 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.22.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,028,357.36. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,641 shares of company stock worth $80,937,273. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 548.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

