Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 53,853 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $1,016,206.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,426,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,658,489.01. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.64. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after buying an additional 390,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,509 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

