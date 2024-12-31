Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $379.24 and traded as high as $433.48. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $429.29, with a volume of 186,436 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

