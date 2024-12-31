Comparing Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alps Alpine and Pigeon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Alpine $6.65 billion 0.32 -$205.71 million N/A N/A Pigeon $673.70 million 1.47 $52.71 million $0.08 25.53

Pigeon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alps Alpine.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Alpine and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A Pigeon 5.70% 7.68% 6.08%

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alps Alpine has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pigeon pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Pigeon beats Alps Alpine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

