Comparing Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 28.38% 9.97% 1.71% Macerich 8.98% 3.15% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $334.80 million 3.12 $80.16 million $1.59 6.43 Macerich $883.22 million 5.62 -$274.07 million $0.39 51.18

This table compares MFA Financial and Macerich”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MFA Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MFA Financial and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Macerich 2 7 1 0 1.90

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Macerich.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MFA Financial pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Macerich on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

