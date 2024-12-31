Comparing Mach Natural Resources (MNR) & The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Mach Natural Resources Competitors -2.68% 2.43% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mach Natural Resources’ peers have a beta of -13.65, meaning that their average share price is 1,465% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $962.51 million N/A 7.03 Mach Natural Resources Competitors $718.06 billion $1.07 billion 18.69

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mach Natural Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mach Natural Resources. Mach Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Mach Natural Resources pays out 100.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.7% and pay out 112.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mach Natural Resources is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

