CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.40. CompoSecure shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 345,222 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

CompoSecure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,055,628.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,358,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,789.72. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,660 shares of company stock worth $2,921,066. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 42.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

