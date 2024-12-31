Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,516.55 ($31.58) and traded as low as GBX 2,094 ($26.27). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,106 ($26.42), with a volume of 105,643 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.66) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Computacenter Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Computacenter
In related news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($29.01), for a total value of £13,000,006.08 ($16,311,174.50). 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Computacenter Company Profile
Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.
We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.
