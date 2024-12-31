Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 802,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,890. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
