Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 802,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNTX

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,527,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,876,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,348,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,890. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.