Contrasting Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health and Bowman Consulting Group are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% Bowman Consulting Group -2.62% 3.76% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.72 billion 1.04 $60.72 million $1.30 24.60 Bowman Consulting Group $406.31 million 1.09 -$6.62 million ($0.79) -31.85

This table compares Astrana Health and Bowman Consulting Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrana Health and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 2 6 1 2.89 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 103.77%. Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $39.70, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Bowman Consulting Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

