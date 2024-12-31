Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.42 ($0.08). Approximately 103,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 147,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Coral Products Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.72 million, a PE ratio of -642.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coral Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

