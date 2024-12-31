Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as low as C$12.12. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.44, with a volume of 12,735 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.