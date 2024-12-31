Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Up 18.8% – Time to Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 502,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 645,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.30.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.